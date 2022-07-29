Kerala

Govt. school at Ponmudi gets a smart classroom

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM July 29, 2022 18:59 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 18:59 IST

The Government Upper Primary School, Ponmudi, has been equipped with a smart classroom facility. The smart classroom has been sponsored by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Antennas and Propagation Society (AP-S), and the Committee on Promotion of Equality (COPE) in association with the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST). The classroom would benefit students from Classes 1 to 7, the IIST said in a statement.

The facility will be used for distance education with lectures and tutorials provided by students and faculty of IIST and the Government Engineering College, Barton Hill. Y.V.N. Krishnamurthy, senior professor and registrar, IIST, inaugurated the function. Jawad Siddiqui, chairman, IEEE AP-S SIGHT, and member, COPE, were present. NIRMAAN, the social outreach club of the IIST, also take sessions for the schools students in online and in-person mode using this facility.

