Govt. sanctions Vigilance probe against V.D. Satheesan

June 09, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The government has reportedly given sanction for a preliminary inquiry by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) against Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan in connection with the Punarjani scheme in his constituency Paravur.

A case will be registered only if the VACB inquiry finds any indication of a cognisable offence.

Mr. Satheesan is accused of violating the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act in soliciting funds from abroad for building houses for flood victims.

Defending himself in the Assembly, Mr. Satheesan had denied the charges against him, saying that he had not visited any foreign country for raising funds for the Punarjani scheme.

