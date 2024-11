The Finance department has authorised the release of one instalment of social security and welfare fund pensions. Close to 62 lakh people will get ₹1,200 each under the scheme. The distribution will begin on Wednesday (November 6), Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Friday (November 1).

