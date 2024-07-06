Govt. sanctions new master plan for Thiruvananthapuram, moots 77% of city’s area for built-up use

More than a decade after the Thiruvananthapuram city’s previous draft master plan was withdrawn following public protests, the State government has sanctioned a new master plan for the city. The master plan will come into force within ten days of it being published in the gazette.

The last sanctioned master plan of the capital was prepared in the 1970s, and later revised a decade later. This would be the first time that several wards in the outer areas of the city, which were added in recent decades to the Corporation, will be coming under a master plan.

Though a draft master plan was prepared in 2013, protests erupted in areas like Kattayikkonam and Attipra, after people found their requests for building permits getting rejected, as some of these areas were marked as strategic zones in the master plan. Following this, the government withdrew the draft in February 2014. Since then, the city has only had an interim development order, to govern land use and related issues.

The process of preparing a new master plan has been dragging on for the past decade, with the Corporation keen on holding consultations at all levels to prevent any protests after publication. Last year, when the Corporation made a call for opinions from the public on the latest draft, a total of 1,248 complaints and suggestions were received, with more than half of these coming from various builders. The Corporation council passed the draft plan in February this year.

Special development zones

The master plan that proposes a land use pattern with 77% of the city’s area for built-up use, has earmarked special development zones considering the scarcity of land availability for various projects. The spatial zones, according to the plan document, are derived taking into consideration the future transportation development scenario.

Under the new master plan, about 7% of the land area falls under non-built uses. However environmentally suitable activities are permissible in these areas. Land reserved for conservation accounts for about 4% of the land use. Special development zones, aimed at bringing around planned development, constitute about 1.5 % of the land use.

One of the largest demarcations is for the priority development zones, which occupies a major area of the city. It is intended to provide facilities for intense mixed development of all major uses like residential, commercial, public/semi-public and industrial.

