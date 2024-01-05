GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. sanctions funds to promote research activities

Funds to be used for research work and translational research labs

January 05, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The government has sanctioned ₹10 crore to provide scholarships for research students to participate in international-level research activities. Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu said on Friday that a matching amount had been sanctioned for translational research labs in the State.

She said the government had approved the assistance for research activities as per the recommendations of the Syam B. Menon commission set up to reform the higher education sector.

The scholarships will be provided for students to undertake short-term research in 200 universities of international academic standards. The amount could also be used to fund the travel expense for presentation of papers at international seminars.

Commercialisation

The translational research risk fund will be provided for commercialisation of patented products developed through research in higher education institutions. The products and services would be selected for funding by experts from colleges and universities, the Kerala Startup Mission, Kerala Styate Industries Development Corporation and the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment.

Meanwhile, the Minister held discussions with the CEO of India-Australia Relations Tim Thomas here on Friday. She said Mr. Thomas had stressed the need for a long- term relationship between Kerala and Australia in the higher education and skill development sectors. She said collaborations in Ayurveda, automotive, food processing and cyber security would be mutually beneficial.

Chairperson and Managing Director of ASAP, Kerala Usha Titus was present at the meeting.

