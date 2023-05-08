ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. sanctions additional seats for differently abled students in colleges

May 08, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Higher Education department has issued orders to increase up to three seats for undergraduate courses and one seat for postgraduate courses from the 2023-24 academic year.

The Hindu Bureau

Enhancing opportunities for differently abled students in the higher education sector, the government has set aside more seats for students with autism, intellectual, specific learning disabilities, and mental illness in government, aided, and autonomous colleges.

The Higher Education department has issued orders to increase up to three seats for undergraduate courses and one seat for postgraduate courses from the 2023-24 academic year. The hike will be in addition to the seats reserved for the category. Candidates would be admitted to the new set of seats on the basis of merit, the order added.

According to official sources, the decision has been made on the basis of recommendations put forth by the Commission for Reforms in Higher Education to make higher education institutions disabled-friendly and to ensure equal opportunities and accessibility for differently abled students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of formulating a comprehensive policy for the differently abled, the Social Justice department has been exploring other possibilities including introducing modern technological tools to enable differently abled students write examinations without the assistance of scribes, separate evaluation system, design special courses, ensure representation of differently abled students in various committees in universities and colleges, and to appoint specialist teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US