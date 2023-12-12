Govt. sanctions ₹30 crore more as assistance to KSRTC

December 12, 2023 03:10 am | Updated 03:10 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has approved the release of ₹30 crore more as assistance to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

In November, the government had sanctioned ₹120 crore and the total assistance provided to the corporation stood at ₹1,264 crore in the past nine months, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Monday.

The allocation in the State Budget was ₹900 crore but the government was forced to prop up the ailing public utility that had been struggling to meet the salary and pension liabilities.

So far, the present Left Democratic Front government had released ₹4,963 crore as assistance to the transport utility. The previous LDF government had released a total of ₹4,936 crore, taking the total assistance provided by the government in the past seven-and-a-half years to ₹9,899 crore, Mr. Balagopal said.

The UDF government had provided a total assistance of ₹1,543 crore during the 2011-16 period to the KSRTC.

