ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. sanctions ₹30 crore more as assistance to KSRTC

December 12, 2023 03:10 am | Updated 03:10 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has approved the release of ₹30 crore more as assistance to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

In November, the government had sanctioned ₹120 crore and the total assistance provided to the corporation stood at ₹1,264 crore in the past nine months, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Monday.

The allocation in the State Budget was ₹900 crore but the government was forced to prop up the ailing public utility that had been struggling to meet the salary and pension liabilities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, the present Left Democratic Front government had released ₹4,963 crore as assistance to the transport utility. The previous LDF government had released a total of ₹4,936 crore, taking the total assistance provided by the government in the past seven-and-a-half years to ₹9,899 crore, Mr. Balagopal said.

The UDF government had provided a total assistance of ₹1,543 crore during the 2011-16 period to the KSRTC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US