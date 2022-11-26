Govt. sanctions ₹3 crore for development of Krishnapuram cultural centre

November 26, 2022 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The government has sanctioned ₹3 crore to develop the Krishnapuram cultural centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued here recently, U. Prathibha, MLA, said that various works would be undertaken to make it a centre of attraction. Among the works planned are a 498-metre compound wall with steel works, cladding, arches, gates, mural paintings, artworks, a 328-metre long drainage system, laying of interlocking tiles around the pond, land levelling and turf.

Aranmula-based Vasthuvidya has designed the compound wall and arches. Ms. Prathibha said the construction of the drainage system would bring an end to waterlogging.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The cultural centre under the Culture department was recently handed over to the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). The DTPC plans to start an adventure tourism park there. The proposed park will offer activities including sky cycling, jumaring, zip line, free fall and climbing wall.

Kayamkulam has attractions including the Krishnapuram Palace and Shankar Memorial National Cartoon Museum and Art Gallery. Once completed, the cultural centre and adventure park will add more vigour to tourism activities in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US