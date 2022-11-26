Govt. sanctions ₹3 crore for development of Krishnapuram cultural centre

November 26, 2022 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The government has sanctioned ₹3 crore to develop the Krishnapuram cultural centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued here recently, U. Prathibha, MLA, said that various works would be undertaken to make it a centre of attraction. Among the works planned are a 498-metre compound wall with steel works, cladding, arches, gates, mural paintings, artworks, a 328-metre long drainage system, laying of interlocking tiles around the pond, land levelling and turf.

Aranmula-based Vasthuvidya has designed the compound wall and arches. Ms. Prathibha said the construction of the drainage system would bring an end to waterlogging.

The cultural centre under the Culture department was recently handed over to the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). The DTPC plans to start an adventure tourism park there. The proposed park will offer activities including sky cycling, jumaring, zip line, free fall and climbing wall.

Kayamkulam has attractions including the Krishnapuram Palace and Shankar Memorial National Cartoon Museum and Art Gallery. Once completed, the cultural centre and adventure park will add more vigour to tourism activities in the region.