Govt. sanctions ₹3 crore for development of anganwadis in Alappuzha

July 02, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Veena George inaugurates a new anganwadi building at Ala near Chengannur on July 2, 2023.

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health, Women and Child Development Veena George, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, and others at the newly inaugurated building of an anganwadi at Ala near Chengannur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State government has sanctioned ₹3 crore for the development of anganwadis in Alappuzha, Minister for Health, Women and Child Development Veena George has said.

She was inaugurating the new building of an anganwadi at Ala near Chengannur on Sunday. Ms. George said that anganwadis having their own land would be given funds to construct buildings.

New content, syllabus

The Minister said that funds would also be given for upgrading anganwadis to smart centres. “Steps have been taken for electrification of all anganwadis in the State. The government is contemplating providing milk and eggs to children at anganwadis on all working days in a bid to improve their nutrition levels. As part of upgrading the centres, new syllabus and content will be introduced soon,” Ms. Veena said.

The Minister said that more smart anganwadis would be constructed in the Chengannur Assembly constituency. She said the development of Chengannur district hospital would be completed in a timebound manner.

Speaking at the function, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said that new buildings would be constructed for 202 anganwadis having their own land. The new building for the Ala anganwadi was constructed at a cost of ₹27 lakh sanctioned under the Rebuild Kerala initiative.

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, District Women and Child Development Officer L. Sheeba, District Panchayat member Hemalatha Mohan and others attended the function.

