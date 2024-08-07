Govt. sanctions ₹1,960 crore for local bodies

The State government has authorised the release of ₹1,960 crore for local bodies, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Wednesday.

The allocation consists of ₹1,377.06 crore as the second instalment of maintenance grant, ₹210.51 crore as the fifth instalment of general purpose fund, ₹105.67 crore towards health grant, and ₹266.80 crore, which comprises the first instalment of the Finance Commission grant for rural local bodies.

The ₹1,377.06-crore allocation towards maintenance grant includes ₹529.64 crore for roads and ₹847.42 crore for other assets.

Of the general purpose fund allocation, ₹18.18 crore is earmarked for corporations, ₹149.53 crore for grama panchayats, ₹25.72 crore for municipalities, ₹7.05 crore for district panchayats and ₹10.02 crore for block panchayats.

Of the allocation towards the Finance Commission grant for rural local bodies, grama panchayats will get the lion’s share of ₹186.76 crore.

While ₹37.75 crore in the health grant allocation will be spent on the infrastructure requirements for treatment and diagnosis in primary health centres and subcentres, ₹65.22 crore will be spent on transforming rural PHCs and subcentres into health and wellness centres.

The state government has released ₹5,678 crore this year to local bodies, the Finance Minister said.

