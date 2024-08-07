ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. sanctions ₹1,960 crore for local bodies

Published - August 07, 2024 07:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has authorised the release of ₹1,960 crore for local bodies, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The allocation consists of ₹1,377.06 crore as the second instalment of maintenance grant, ₹210.51 crore as the fifth instalment of general purpose fund, ₹105.67 crore towards health grant, and ₹266.80 crore, which comprises the first instalment of the Finance Commission grant for rural local bodies.

The ₹1,377.06-crore allocation towards maintenance grant includes ₹529.64 crore for roads and ₹847.42 crore for other assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the general purpose fund allocation, ₹18.18 crore is earmarked for corporations, ₹149.53 crore for grama panchayats, ₹25.72 crore for municipalities, ₹7.05 crore for district panchayats and ₹10.02 crore for block panchayats.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Of the allocation towards the Finance Commission grant for rural local bodies, grama panchayats will get the lion’s share of ₹186.76 crore.

While ₹37.75 crore in the health grant allocation will be spent on the infrastructure requirements for treatment and diagnosis in primary health centres and subcentres, ₹65.22 crore will be spent on transforming rural PHCs and subcentres into health and wellness centres.

The state government has released ₹5,678 crore this year to local bodies, the Finance Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US