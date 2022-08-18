Govt. sanctions ₹12.56 cr for Kozhikode MCH

Health Minister makes announcement in Thiruvananthapuram

The State government has given administrative approval to sanction ₹12.56 crore for the development works of the Government Medical College.

This was announced by Health Minister Veena George in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. A sum of ₹9.65 crore had been sanctioned for the purchase of modern equipment and ₹2.95 crore for renovation works. Earlier, a neonatology section had been set up at the medical college hospital for the better care of infants.