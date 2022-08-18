Kerala

Govt. sanctions ₹12.56 cr for Kozhikode MCH

The State government has given administrative approval to sanction ₹12.56 crore for the development works of the Government Medical College.

This was announced by Health Minister Veena George in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. A sum of ₹9.65 crore had been sanctioned for the purchase of modern equipment and ₹2.95 crore for renovation works. Earlier, a neonatology section had been set up at the medical college hospital for the better care of infants.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
health
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2022 6:48:11 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/govt-sanctions-1256-cr-for-kozhikode-mch/article65783715.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY