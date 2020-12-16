Govt. rubbishes allegation of Swapna Suresh

Kochi

16 December 2020 23:47 IST

HC moved to expunge remarks of magistrate court

The State government on Wednesday rubbished the allegation of Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, that she was facing threat to life in prison.

When a petition filed by the government seeking to expunge certain observations made by the Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) came up before Justice V.G. Arun, senior public prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy submitted there had not been even a single incident or allegation that she was threatened or tortured in any of the prisons where she was housed.

The magistrate court made the observation while ordering to provide effective and meaningful protection to the life and body of Swapna Suresh inside the prison when she was produced on December 8. The magistrate court order came on a petition filed by Swapna Suresh and the Customs Department seeking protection for her inside the jail.

The senior public prosecutor further submitted that the magistrate’s observation that “during inquiry I find absolutely no ground to disbelieve the version of the petitioner” was against the law.

The finding had been made without hearing or calling for a report from the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Home, Attakulangara.

He also sought to expunge another observation of the court that “she is found to be worried as she is being sent to the very same prison from where she is likely to be threatened and tortured”.

The court issued notice to Swapna Suresh and the Customs Department.