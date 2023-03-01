Govt. revises working hours for labourers as mercury rises

March 01, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Labour department has rescheduled the daytime working hours of labourers who work in open spaces in order to prevent them from falling victim to sunstroke. The order rescheduling the working hours of the labours was issued on Wednesday in the wake of the steady increase in temperature in the State.

According to the order, the working hours of the labours who work during daytime have been rescheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from March 2 to April 30. There would be a break between 12 noon to 3 p.m. for those who work during daytime and the decision was made keeping in mind the risk of sunburn, the order said.

The Labor Commissioner has said the morning shift would end at 12 noon and the afternoon shift would start at 3 p.m. for the workers working on the shift system. Areas not prone to sunstroke like places above 3,000 feet above sea level are exempted from the purview of the order.

Summer showers

Meanwhile, the southern districts are likely to get a reprieve from the summer heat as the weather models issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light showers on Saturday.

Though the IMD has warned of an enhanced probability of heatwaves enveloping many parts of central and adjoining northwest India during March-May, it forecast normal to below normal maximum and minimum temperatures in south peninsular India, apart from normal to above normal rainfall over most parts of south India.