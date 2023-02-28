Govt replaces Ciza Thomas with Rajasree M.S. as senior Joint Director of Technical Education

February 28, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has removed APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice-Chancellor (V-C) in-charge Ciza Thomas as Senior Joint Director of the Directorate of Technical Education.

Former KTU Vice-Chancellor Rajasree M.S., whose appointment as V-C was annulled by the Supreme Court, was posted in her place. The decision could intensify the tussle between the government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who had appointed Dr. Thomas as KTU V-C allegedly without the former’s consent.

While the order does not specify the circumstances behind Dr. Thomas’s removal, it cites a formal request made by Dr. Rajasree to rejoin service . The posting order for Dr. Thomas will be issued later, it adds.

The government’s move is unlikely to have any bearing on Dr. Thomas’s continuing as the KTU V-C in-charge. However, sources suggest the move could be a precursor to the initiation of disciplinary action against Dr. Thomas for her failure to seek the government’s sanction for her appointment as V-C. She is set to retire from service on March 31.

Besides, the Governor had informed the Kerala High Court that Dr. Thomas was chosen to officiate as KTU V-C since she was posted in Thiruvananthapuram, while four of her seniors were based in Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, and Wayanad. A possible transfer could weaken the premise and buttress the government’s case for her removal as V-C, sources say.

Meanwhile, members of the Syndicate and the Board of Governors of the KTU are mulling various options, including moving the Kerala High Court, against the Governor’s decision to suspend its resolutions.

They allege the Governor, as Chancellor of the university, has violated norms by not seeking explanations from the statutory bodies concerned before suspending its decisions. Accusing Dr. Thomas of orchestrating a disinformation campaign, the Syndicate members also urge the government to pursue legal measures to remove her from the position.