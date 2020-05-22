Kerala

Govt. releases norms for resuming classes

Preference given to online mode

Setting in motion steps to commence the next academic year on June 1, the government has released guidelines for the conduct of classes in higher education institutions through the online instructional mode.

In a communication, Director of Collegiate Education V. Vigneshwari directed college principals to persist with the online instructional mode until the resumption of regular classes when deemed appropriate.

The onus has been placed on the principals to ensure strict adherence to the academic calendar as well as the participation of all students. They have been tasked to arrange adequate facilities for those students who lacked access to online platforms.

The guidelines laid down by the Health Department in containing the COVID-19 pandemic will have to be complied with during the commencement of normal functioning of the colleges. While the norms will have to be upheld during the conduct of the upcoming examinations, the colleges have been directed to arrange examination centres at the locations of convenience of the students.

Anticipating similar challenges in the future, the government also directed the colleges to explore uncharted paths in online learning. Television, direct-to-home (DTH) and radio channels could be launched on the lines of VICTERS educational channel, hosted by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), for mass transmission of academic sessions.

