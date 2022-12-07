Govt. releases action plan on climate change

December 07, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Action Plan on Climate Change 2023-2030 (Kerala SAPCC 2.0) released here on Wednesday identifies nine districts as most vulnerable in terms of overall inherent vulnerability and envisions mitigation strategies for avoiding approximately 57,000 ktCO2 from various sectors by 2030.

Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Palakkad, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kannur, Malappuram, and Kollam are in the ‘high’ vulnerability class, according to the action plan released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the India Climate and Development Partners’ Meet hosted by the government and the World Bank.

‘’These districts have high disease prevalence, a large population of very young, very old, and differently abled, and reduced availability of health-care facilities and relief shelters. In most districts, insufficient irrigation coverage and poor groundwater/surface water quality are fuelling the decline in adaptive capacity,’‘ the action plan, which used 17 indicators to map vulnerabilities, notes.

Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam are in the ‘medium’ vulnerability class where the ‘drivers’ of vulnerability range from poor irrigation coverage and high percentage of inherently sensitive population to poor air and surface water quality. Thrissur, Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta are in the ‘low’ vulnerability category.

Prepared by the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change under the Environment Department, SAPCC 2.0 is a revised version of the one released in 2014, and lists adaptation and mitigation strategies, focussing on building resilience and reducing systemic vulnerabilities.

Targets, strategies

The proposed mitigation strategies for the State will require an outlay of ₹52,238 crore, while the adaptation outlay is estimated at ₹38,407 crore. ‘‘The planned mitigation strategies for the 2023–30 period under the action plan could avoid approximately 57,000 kilotons of carbon dioxide by 2030 from various sectors (compared to the base case), with an investment of around ₹52,238 crore across the period. Out of this, the State’s share is estimated at about 5%, and the Central government share is at 23%,” the plan document says.

Important mitigation measures for 2030 include, increasing renewable energy-installed capacity to 3.46 GW, pegging 53% of the lighting points in homes with energy-efficient lighting, higher share of electric vehicles in public transport, and adopting solar-based and energy-efficient strategies for the farm and industrial sectors.

The action plan also lists sector-wise climate change adaptation strategies for agriculture, livestock, coastal fisheries, health, water resources, forests, and biodiversity.

The action plan envisages ‘‘prudent’‘ emission reduction targets to avoid higher green house gas emissions in the future due to an increase in energy demand, according to the department.

“‘This plan is extremely important since it identifies actions to safeguard the State’s diverse geographic settings, which include the Western Ghats and coastal lowlands, from the effects of global warming and climate change,’‘ the Chief Minister said in his preface to the plan document.

INSTITUTIONAL MECHANISM

The Chief Minister’s Governing Council on Climate Change, supported by the State-Level Steering Committee (SLSC), will serve as the apex mechanism for the action plan. The SLSC will continue to function as the top-level executive body supported by the State Climate Change Cell (SCCC) and the Working Groups.

A high-level advisory committee with members from the State Planning Board, reputed academic and research institutions, and sectoral experts also will be formed.

The SAPCC 2.0 is based on the common revision framework created by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for the States.