Govt. releases 31queries for Census

The State government has notified 31 questions for eliciting information from the public as part of Census 2021.

According to a notification issued by the government, five questions are about building particulars, two about household details, and three about the head of the family.

Questionnaire

The questionnaire covers almost all details starting from building number, material used for flooring, wall and roof, use of the house, its condition, total number of members of the household, and such others.

The questionnaire does not touch upon any controversial areas but has queries about the drinking water source, availability of water at the source, lighting, access to latrine, and the type of latrine.

Kerala being declared open-defecation free, those are not of much significance to the State.

Queries about availability of kitchen and gas connection, radio, television, laptop, and mobile phone too are there. Almost all households have LPG connection, television sets and cable connection too.

Vehicle details

Queries have been raised about the vehicles used and the mobile number of a member of each household has been sought for Census-related communication.

The notification has been issued as per a directive of the Registrar General and the Census Commissioner of India by General Administration Principal Secretary K.R.Jyothilal.