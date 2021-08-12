Govt. redefines micro-containment zone norms

Thiruvananthapuram

The State government has redefined the norms micro-containment zones to prevent COVID-19 superclusters within homes, neighbourhoods and commercial localities.

Triple lockdown restrictions would kick in at such notified zones for a minimum period of seven days.

These zones could be joint family dwellings with more than 10 members, streets, markets, harbours, fishing villages, fish landing centres, shopping malls, residential areas, factories, MSME units, IT companies, flats, warehouses and auction centres.

If more than five positive cases are reported on a given day, the administration will declare the spot and adjoining areas within a 100-metre radius a micro-containment zone.

The authorities can also notify an area as a micro-containment zone even if the daily infection is less than five and the ground situation is conducive to accelerated disease transmission.

The authorities should ensure the micro-containment zone remained restricted to within the 100-m radius. They should not limit containment zones to one side of the street.

Health, the police and Revenue officials would monitor such zones. They would ensure stringent perimeter control. Local self government officials and ward committee members will ensure quarantine and welfare of residents in MCZs.