Govt. reclassifies pandemic zones based on TPR

Thiruvananthapuram

06 July 2021 18:44 IST

Total lockdowns during weekends to continue

The State government on Tuesday amended the average test positivity rate (TPR)-based delineation of COVID-19 pandemic zones.

The administration has grouped localities with less than 5% TPR as Zone A. Localities where the TPR rate is between 5% and 10% will fall under Zone B and between 10% and 15% under Zone C.

The government has grouped localities with an above 15% TPR spread in the highly restrictive D Zone.

Government offices in A and B zones could open with total attendance. Those in Zone-C could open with 50% of the staff.

In A and B zones, hotels and restaurants can serve food as home deliveries or takeaways till 9.30 p.m. Physically distanced indoor sports, such as certain racquet games, are allowed. Gymnasiums can admit members.

However, the outfits cannot engage the air conditioning. They have to allow for unrestricted movement of air. They should allot time slots for patrons. At a time, gymnasiums should not allow more than 20 members.

Tourism centres

Tourism centres in A and B zones can open for business. However, they should admit only fully vaccinated persons. The facilities should adhere to the standard operating procedure specified by the Central Health and Tourism Departments.

On Tuesday, 82 local self-government institutions (LSGIs) fell under Zone A, 415 in Zone B, 362 in Zone C and 175 in Zone D. Triple lockdown conditions prevail in most Zone D localities. The government has banned crowds and gatherings in all zones.

The State would go into total lockdown on weekends. The ban on in-essential travel and indoor dining remained. Shopping malls and stadiums would remain shut. So would cinemas. Night curfew would stay in place.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired the COVID-19 review meeting. He called for a particular focus to curb the sustained spread in the tribal localities in Kasaragod. He warned businesses against laying off contract workers.

Mr. Vijayan asked Health authorities to ensure canteens in hospitals adhered to the COVID-19 protocol.