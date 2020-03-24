Govt. ready to face any emergency: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stressed the need to avoid creating a panic situation while stepping up efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

Addressing representatives of media houses through videoconferencing here on Tuesday, a day after the government declared a Statewide lockdown, he said various departments were working in close coordination to keep the situation under control. The government machinery was well prepared to tackle an emergency situation, he said, adding that enough doctors, ventilators and ICU units had been mobilised.

The Chief Minister said the print and electronic media had a key role to play in relaying precise information on the status of the COVID-19 infections and creating awareness about the need for control measures.

Mr. Vijayan urged the media to counter fake news about the disease and check efforts to create panic by spreading misinformation. The government, he said, would ensure the smooth functioning of the media and mooted steps to sanitise the newspaper supply chain and the news gathering network to the extent possible.

Media representatives from Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode who participated in the videoconference assured the Chief Minister of support in the drive against COVID-19. Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan and Chief Secretary Tom Jose were present.