Kerala

Govt. ready to face any emergency: CM

‘Media should impart precise information’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stressed the need to avoid creating a panic situation while stepping up efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

Addressing representatives of media houses through videoconferencing here on Tuesday, a day after the government declared a Statewide lockdown, he said various departments were working in close coordination to keep the situation under control. The government machinery was well prepared to tackle an emergency situation, he said, adding that enough doctors, ventilators and ICU units had been mobilised.

The Chief Minister said the print and electronic media had a key role to play in relaying precise information on the status of the COVID-19 infections and creating awareness about the need for control measures.

Mr. Vijayan urged the media to counter fake news about the disease and check efforts to create panic by spreading misinformation. The government, he said, would ensure the smooth functioning of the media and mooted steps to sanitise the newspaper supply chain and the news gathering network to the extent possible.

Media representatives from Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode who participated in the videoconference assured the Chief Minister of support in the drive against COVID-19. Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan and Chief Secretary Tom Jose were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2020 10:09:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/govt-ready-to-face-any-emergency-cm/article31155711.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY