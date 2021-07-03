Govt. reaches out to Kitex

KOCHI

03 July 2021 20:21 IST

DC wants special meet to discuss river pollution

On a day when the State Industries Department tried to reach out to the management of Kitex garments in the wake of its chairman Sabu Jacob expressing dissatisfaction over the way the company was ‘hounded’ by government authorities with frequent inspections, the Ernakulam District Development Committee (DDC) passed a resolution demanding stringent action against the company located in Kizhakkambalam panchayat.

Following reports that the company was shelving its ₹3,500 crore project envisaged in the State, Industries Department officials visited the company on Saturday “as part of its efforts to listen to the complaints” aired by Mr. Jacob.

Department sources said they were duty bound to address any issue raised by an industrial unit. “A report based on the visit and relevant issues are being compiled to be submitted to the District Collector,” they said.

Earlier in the day, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said that surprise inspections at factory sites were not part of the policy of the State government. If any institution faced any problem or difficulty, it should be shared so that it could be addressed, he told the media at Ernakulam Press Club.

Mr. Jacob had said that several inspections had been conducted at its factory site in Kizhakkambalam during the month of June.

According to Mr. Rajeeve, there was nothing political about the inspections. He had earlier said the company had not lodged any formal complaint and the grievances raised by Mr. Jacob came to his notice through social media platforms.

Meanwhile, P.V. Sreenijin, MLA from Kunnathunad within which falls Kizhakkambalam panchayat, said there was an effort to portray him as an anti-industry figure on the basis of a social media post. He said he had raised a complaint that he had received against the Kitex group.

At the DDC meeting, P.T. Thomas, MLA from Thrikkakara, raised the issue of pollution of the Kadambrayar river and demanded a special meeting of the DDC on the issue. Mr. Thomas, Mr. Sreenijin and Eldhose Kunnappilly, MLA representing Perumbavoor, demanded that action be initiated against the company.