Govt. raises age limit for assistant professors’ appointment to 50 years

April 11, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has raised the age limit for appointment of assistant professors in various universities and colleges under the Higher Education department to 50 years.

The increase in the present age limit from 40 years will apply to government and aided arts and science colleges, training colleges, law colleges, Sanskrit and Arabic colleges, and universities.

The decision has been taken on the basis of a report submitted by the Director of Collegiate Education who highlighted the absence of any age stipulations fixed by the University Grants Commissions (UGC). Necessary amendments will be made to the Kerala Collegiate Subordinate Service Special Rules as well as University Statutes.

The government has also directed universities to amend their respective laws to remove age limits for direct appointments to the posts of associate professor and professor.

Transition to teaching

The Shyam B. Menon-chaired Commission for Reforms in Higher Education recommended the repeal of the stipulated age limit for appointment as assistant professor to enable a transition of “quality personnel” from industry and research to teaching even at the later stages of their career.

The Kerala State Higher Education Council also endorsed the proposal to withdraw the age criterion that was in place. While the government had considered such recommendations, the provisions of the prevailing service rules prevented lifting the age limit, sources said.

Attracting talent

According to Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, the reform will enable higher education institutions to attract highly qualified researchers from foreign universities. Besides, the existing age limit created hurdles for many teaching aspirants who spend several years to acquire doctoral degrees and postdoctoral fellowships required to attain eligibility. The scenario has prevented several highly qualified people from taking up teaching as a career.

The increased age limit will also benefit numerous women aspirants who find it difficult to achieve such qualifications within the time-frame, she added.