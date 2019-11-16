Govt. pushes for probe into student’s death

The State government told the Assembly on Friday that it had intervened actively on behalf of the parents of Fathima Latheef for a fair inquiry into the suspected suicide of a 19-year-old student on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran said Fathima was found dead hanging in her hostel room on the night of October 8. Her parents had met Mr. Vijayan and aired their suspicions about her death. They said Fathima, a high academic achiever, had no apparent reason to commit suicide.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the Chief Minister instructed State Police Chief Loknath Behera to take up the matter with his counterpart in Tamil Nadu.