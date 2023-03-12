Govt., public should resolve Brahmapuram crisis together: Govindan

March 12, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Holding that the government, Kochi Corporation, and the public were equally responsible for resolving the Brahmapuram crisis, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan on Sunday said the management of waste in Kochi could be handled effectively on the lines of the Kollam Model.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of his Statewide march at Kaduthuruthy in the morning, Mr. Govindan said the mounds of garbage at the dumping site had not been formed during the tenure of just one government alone. “It has been formed over several decades. All allegations in this regard will be examined and action will be taken accordingly. The government is handling this issue meticulously,” he said.

On advisory to people

He also turned down the allegations with regard to the release of money to the contractor agency by the Local Self-Government department, stating that the department had made the move only after a thorough review. As to the alleged delay by the Health department in issuing an advisory to people in the affected area, Mr. Govindan said the advisory could have been issued only after assessing the situation.

He also launched a scathing attack on the Union government, accusing it of attempting to ruin the State’s cooperative sector. “Amit Shah has taken over this portfolio with a view to target Kerala as they are very well aware that the core of the cooperative sector lies in this State,” he said.

To a query on the the objections raised by the Catholic Church against the Malayalam play Kakkukali, Mr. Govindan replied that people had the right to stage a theatre production as well as to criticise it.