HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt., public should resolve Brahmapuram crisis together: Govindan

CPI(M) State secretary says garbage piled up in the dumping yard over several decades, and not during the tenure of one government

March 12, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Holding that the government, Kochi Corporation, and the public were equally responsible for resolving the Brahmapuram crisis, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan on Sunday said the management of waste in Kochi could be handled effectively on the lines of the Kollam Model.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of his Statewide march at Kaduthuruthy in the morning, Mr. Govindan said the mounds of garbage at the dumping site had not been formed during the tenure of just one government alone. “It has been formed over several decades. All allegations in this regard will be examined and action will be taken accordingly. The government is handling this issue meticulously,” he said.

On advisory to people

He also turned down the allegations with regard to the release of money to the contractor agency by the Local Self-Government department, stating that the department had made the move only after a thorough review. As to the alleged delay by the Health department in issuing an advisory to people in the affected area, Mr. Govindan said the advisory could have been issued only after assessing the situation.

He also launched a scathing attack on the Union government, accusing it of attempting to ruin the State’s cooperative sector. “Amit Shah has taken over this portfolio with a view to target Kerala as they are very well aware that the core of the cooperative sector lies in this State,” he said.

To a query on the the objections raised by the Catholic Church against the Malayalam play Kakkukali, Mr. Govindan replied that people had the right to stage a theatre production as well as to criticise it.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.