Govt. proposes land settlement Act

January 23, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government has proposed to enact a land settlement Act and is considering enabling provisions for legal occupiers of the land to get a conclusive title on ownership.

This was informed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during his policy address to the Assembly on Monday. Mr. Khan said authentic survey documents, which would be obtained through the ongoing digital survey in the State, would be taken into consideration while implementing provisions of the Act.

As many as 54,535 families had become landowners in the first year of the Left Democratic Front government. A ‘Pattayam Mission’ would be implemented to achieve the objective of providing title deeds to eligible persons. A comprehensive scheme would be devised to provide ownership and right of land to homeless people, who were rehabilitated in the State through various schemes. Taluk land boards would be clubbed into four zones and charge of each board would be entrusted to a Deputy Collector exclusively.

An Aadhaar-based Unique Thandaper System, the first of its kind in India, had been implemented here. On the completion of the digital survey, all thandapers in the State would come under the Unique Thandaper System. Steps would be taken to upgrade village offices to smart village offices. A revenue e-literacy scheme would be started. A mobile application would be developed for real-time public reporting of complaints along with photo and geo-tagging about illegal land filling, sand-mining and land encroachment.

A pilot project would be introduced to transform revenue offices as transparent service centres with specially trained staff, minimum waiting time, effective complaint redressal mechanism, and social audit in selected 15 villages this year. All records of the survey offices in the State would be digitised under the digital survey, which would be completed within the government’s tenure.