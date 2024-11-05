ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. promises to protect rights of linguistic minorities

Published - November 05, 2024 09:01 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty inaugurating a district convention of the Kerala Tamil Peravai at Palakkad on Tuesday.

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty has promised that the government will protect the special rights given to the linguistic minorities in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating a district convention of the Kerala Tamil Peravai here on Tuesday, the Minister said that the government would make proper interventions in matters of significance.

He also assured that the linguistic minority status of the Palakkad municipality would be retained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Local Administration M.B. Rajesh was the chief guest at the convention. Kerala Tamil Peravai leader A. Sadagopalan presided over the function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former planning board member C.P. John led a class on the rights of linguistic minority communities. M. Pechimuthu welcomed the gathering. K. Murali proposed a vote of thanks. N. Muthukumar explained the future programmes.

Fr. Albert Anandraj, former president of Kerala Brahmana Sabha Karimpuzha Raman, and Rauther Federation State vice president M. Assan Mohammed Haji were among those who spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US