Govt. promises to protect rights of linguistic minorities

Published - November 05, 2024 09:01 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty inaugurating a district convention of the Kerala Tamil Peravai at Palakkad on Tuesday.

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty inaugurating a district convention of the Kerala Tamil Peravai at Palakkad on Tuesday.

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty has promised that the government will protect the special rights given to the linguistic minorities in the State.

Inaugurating a district convention of the Kerala Tamil Peravai here on Tuesday, the Minister said that the government would make proper interventions in matters of significance.

He also assured that the linguistic minority status of the Palakkad municipality would be retained.

Minister for Local Administration M.B. Rajesh was the chief guest at the convention. Kerala Tamil Peravai leader A. Sadagopalan presided over the function.

Former planning board member C.P. John led a class on the rights of linguistic minority communities. M. Pechimuthu welcomed the gathering. K. Murali proposed a vote of thanks. N. Muthukumar explained the future programmes.

Fr. Albert Anandraj, former president of Kerala Brahmana Sabha Karimpuzha Raman, and Rauther Federation State vice president M. Assan Mohammed Haji were among those who spoke.

