Govt. plans to make all family health centres in Kerala antibiotic-smart this year

January 01, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government has chalked out a programme to make all family health centres (FHCs) in Kerala antibiotic-smart this year and discourage the sale of antibiotic medicines without a doctor’s prescription. Health Minister Veena George said on Monday that efforts were under way to promote antibiotic literacy in all panchayats.

The Minister said the Ozhalapathi family health centre in Palakkad had become the second one in India to become antibiotic-smart. The Kakkodi family health centre in Kozhikode was declared antibiotic-smart last year. Health centres that have achieved 10 target parameters under the guidelines prescribed to control indiscriminate use of antibiotics are categorised as antibiotic-smart. Kerala has already set up antimicrobial resistance (AMR) committees in all districts for the streamlined implementation of the Kerala Antimicrobial Resistance Strategic Action Plan (KARSAP).

Ms. George said the Health department had taken a serious view of antimicrobial resistance, which the WHO has termed a silent pandemic. She said a massive campaign was on to discourage the indiscriminate use of antibiotics.

The Minister hailed the team of health workers at the Ozhalapathy FHC led by Dr. Ancy Samuel. Additional Director, Health, Dr. Nandakumar and District Medical Officer, Palakkad Dr. Vidya were among those present.