Govt. plans to launch OTT platform, says Minister

Aim is to bring films of artistic value to the public

The State government is planning to launch an Over The Top (OTT) platform of its own or or run one in collaboration with an already existing platform, to promote smaller films, Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian has said.

Speaking at a Meet-the Press event organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) and the Kesari Memorial Journalists’ Trust here on Wednesday, Mr. Cherian said the government’s aim was to bring all kinds of films of artistic value to the people.

“The government is looking at the possibility of starting an OTT platform on its own or rent out the services of an already existing platform. The Culture Department Secretary and the Kerala State Film Development Corporation Managing Director have been given the responsibility of studying the feasibility,” he said.

“In the current COVID-19 situation, an OTT platform under the government’s control is important to help small budget films too to find an audience. Big budget films which have already had a theatrical run can also come on this platform,” said Mr.Cherian.

Upgrading Chitranjali

A ₹150-crore project will be implemented to equip Chitranjali studio with facilities too shoot all kinds of films. It will be turned into a post-production hub too.

Mr. Cherian said that some kind of interventions were needed to improve the artistic value of television serials, which are not limited to only a section of the audience. They should be turned into something that can attract all kinds of audiences.

He said that the government was also mulling the launch of an online platform to bring cultural programmes, including dramas and stage shows, to the public. The functioning of cultural academies and committiees will be improved. The Culture Department will also make a major intervention to counter regressive tendencies, including communalism, casteism and dowry.