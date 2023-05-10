HamberMenu
Govt. plans to fully digitise all departments for speedy service delivery: Minister

Construction of Chadayamangalam mini civil station inaugurated

May 10, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated May 11, 2023 11:57 am IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue procedures can be made more transparent through complete digitisation, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

He was inaugurating the construction of the Chadayamangalam Mini Civil Station online on Wednesday. “The aim of the government is to fully digitise all departments so that speedy services can be ensured to the public. It will help to deliver benefits and services without any delay and the government is taking all the necessary steps for this,” he added. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy J. Chinchurani presided over the function while District Collector Afsana Parveen, Chadayamangalam block panchayat president Lathika Vidyadharan, Chadayamangalam grama panchayat president J.V. Bindu and district panchayat member Sam K. Daniel were present.

The civil station is being constructed on 50 cents of land purchased by the Chadayamangalam grama panchayat with ₹11.74 crore allocated through Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

