Govt. plans to elevate all major hospitals to national standards: Minister

December 28, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Health Minister Veena George has said that the government has embarked on a time-bound mission to elevate all major hospitals in Kerala to national standards.

As many as 157 hospitals in the State had already achieved National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) certification and nine hospitals had secured Lakshya certification, she told a meeting of legislators here on Wednesday. Ms. George said the certification based on eight parameters, including infrastructure, human resources and services, was aimed at ensuring better service for patients and working conditions for hospital employees.

Explaining that 29 taluk, district and general hospitals and hospitals for women and children had been selected for the first phase of the certification programme, she sought the help of legislators in bringing the institutions up to the required standards. The meeting resolved to enlist the support of the Department of Local Self Government in the mission.

The hospital development committees in the selected institutions would be mandated to adopt the NQAS mission as an agenda and source funds from government, local bodies, legislators and CSR programmes. Quality teams would be constituted at the district level to ensure that the institutions achieved all the prescribed NQAS parameters.

The Minister said the NQAS certification would allow the hospitals to access funds and other benefits. Primary health centres would get a development assistance of ₹2,00,000 each while other hospitals would be entitled to an annual incentive of ₹10,000 a bed.