Govt. plans to construct nine more breakwaters at Ottamassery, says Minister

November 14, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The government will do everything possible to protect coastal areas, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said.

He was inaugurating the construction of breakwaters at Ottamassery near Cherthala on Monday.

The government is constructing seven breakwaters with a total length of 760 metres at a cost of ₹16 crore at Ottamassery under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. Mr. Prasad said that nine more breakwaters would be constructed at Ottamassery at a cost of ₹26 crore. The Minister said the fund would be allocated soon for the work to be carried out under the aegis of the Irrigation department.

Kadakarappally grama panchayat president James Chinkuthara presided over the function.

