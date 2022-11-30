Govt. plans ICU facilities in all ESI hospitals: Sivankutty

November 30, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The government plans to set up intensive care units (ICU) in all Employees State Insurance (ESI) Corporation Hospitals, Labour Minister V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ICU facilities at six ESI hospitals at a function held at the ESI Hospital at Peroorkada on Wednesday. In addition to Peroorkada, the facility has been set up at ESI hospitals in Vadavathur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Olarikkara and Feroke.

Staff pattern

He said that organisations in the sector had been raising the issue of lack of enough staff at the ESI hospitals. With more departments set to be added under the ESI system, it could lead to more patients. There was a need to change the staff pattern proportional to this. The State government was seriously considering this. We would explore possibilities of appointing permanent employees, said Mr. Sivankutty.

Specialty treatments which were not available in ESI hospitals were being provided through empanelled private hospitals. The government would consider extending this facility to more hospitals. The anomalies in salary revision of ESI doctors were also being taken up. More than 10 lakh workers and around 40 lakh family members of workers were being served through the ESI system currently, he said.