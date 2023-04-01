ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. permits procurement of paddy in excess of 2,200 kg an acre

April 01, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Harvested paddy being dried in sunlight at Kodumbu in Palakkad. Paddy farmers are disillusioned over the government decision to limit the quantity of paddy procurement. They say they are forced to turn to private mills for survival. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The government has empowered agricultural officers in Palakkad district to sanction procurement of paddy over and above the stipulated quantity of 2,200 kg per acre.

A circular issued by the Principal Agricultural Officer on Friday authorised the respective agricultural officers to permit procurement of paddy over and above 2,200 kg per acre on the basis of data supplied by the respective paddy procurement assistant.

‘Great relief’

Farmers here welcomed the government move following pressures from different groups. National Farmers Protection Committee (NFPC) general secretary Pandiyode Prabhakaran said here on Saturday that the government move would bring a great relief to the farmers in Palakkad.

The farmers of Palakkad district did not face the problem of paddy quantity in excess of 2,200 kg per acre in their first crop season. Most farmers had about 1,700 kg to 1,800 kg per acre in the first crop. However, they harvested more than 2,500 kg per acre in their second crop season. The reason, according to the farmers, was the uniqueness of Palakkad’s climate for abundance of paddy between January and March.

