Govt., party not to blame for IHC row: Jayarajan

Like birds of the same feather, leaders of the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party in the district were blaming the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the State Government for the controversy that erupted during the inauguration ceremony of the Indian History Congress (IHC), M.V. Jayarajan, Kannur district secretary of the CPI(M), has alleged.

The CPI(M) was not a party to the Indian History Congress which was the platform of the country’s most eminent historians and history researchers, he said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

“The Governor was invited by the organisers and not by any party,” he said.

The Governor, who was also the Chancellor of the University of Kannur, could not be blamed for participating in the event. But he faltered in making a speech which did not behove him.

Congress stance

The Congress, which shed tears for the Governor, must explain why the activists of its feeder organisations, the Youth Congress and the Kerala Students Union, had protested against the Governor with black flags, Mr. Jayarajan asked.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh wanted to distort history with the aim of building a Hindu Rashtra and took out a protest march to the IHC venue demonstrating its intolerance to alternative views, he said.

The IHC, despite all this, was a huge success with its rich content and discussions, he opined. It was also true that some historians were unable to attend due to restriction on campuses in north India.

“We need to defend constitutional values and resist the Sangh Parivar’s drive to distort history,” he said.