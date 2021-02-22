Govt orders probe into working of child panel

Pathanamthitta child welfare panel

The government has ordered a comprehensive inquiry by the Pathanamthitta District Collector into complaints of irregularities in the functioning of the district child welfare committee (CWC).

The probe is in the wake of preliminary inquiry by the Women and Child Development Department that found that there were allegations against many members of the CWC. They were functioning without any mutual understanding or consensus, and this was affecting the overall functioning of the committee.

The other member had alleged that the district CWC was not conducting sittings regularly. The then chairperson used to take files, including those related to POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) cases, outside, while the officiating chairperson did not have enough attendance.

As all these issues were coming in the way of protection of best interests of children, the department found an investigation was necessary.