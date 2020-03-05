Govt. orders inquiry into leaks from PHQ

The Kerala government has ordered an inquiry into the leakages of sensitive information and documents from the Police Department to the public domain. The inquiry team comprises at least three Home Department officials.

The probe will focus on the “divulgence” of communications send by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) to the police on topics relating to the utilisation of modernisation funds for the acquisition of sensitive equipment.

Law enforcers believe that the “calculated leaks” had exposed technical specifications of classified equipment, including that acquired for VVIP safety and Sabarimala temple security.

Nature of leaks

The police had told the government earlier that the cyclical nature of the leaks to a set of television news channels had imperilled the confidentiality of the law enforcement and signalled a conspiracy to undermine the department's leadership.

Home department officials privy to the procedure said at least a few officers and a private agency with links to the media were likely to be caught up in the investigation.

A preliminary inquiry by the police intelligence had covered much ground. By some accounts, special branch officials had tracked down the sources of the leaks by analysing mobile phone calls and identifying digital communication patterns.

They said the current inquiry might be a precursor of possible departmental action or perhaps even criminal charges.

Security compromise

The investigation would also reportedly focus on whether there was any infringement of the Official Secrets Act or any compromise on aspects of State and national security.

The CAG’s damning report faulting the police for misusing modernisation funds to purchase luxury vehicles and build well-appointed villas for ranking officers had put the government on the backfoot.

The CAG had also pointed out that the police headquarters had violated store purchase rules and norms set by the Central Vigilance Commission to acquire equipment through total solution providers in both the private and public sector.

Seemingly stung by the CAG’s findings and allied media reports, the government had recently announced a commission headed by a retired High Court judge to frame a set of rules to enable the police to acquire essential equipment expeditiously.