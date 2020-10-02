Govt. orders ban on public gatherings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 October 2020 00:47 IST

Tightening the COVID-19 containment measures, the government has directed District Collectors to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC to prevent public congregations and gatherings.

In an order issued by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta late Thursday, assembly or gathering of people numbering over five has been prohibited from 9 a.m. on October 3 to 12 a.m. on October 31.

