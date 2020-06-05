Govt. opposes ration dealers’ plea in HC

KOCHI

05 June 2020 18:54 IST

Ration dealers want to discard use of bio-metric authentication

The State government on Friday submitted before the Kerala High Court that it could not permit ration dealers to distribute the food grains received from the Centre under various schemes completely avoiding the E-Pos machine.

In a statement, the government pointed out that if the ration dealers were given uncontrolled liberty to distribute the ration articles manually, there was every chance for misusing the ration articles and the eligible card-holders would not get their ration articles.

No mismanagement

It was the duty of the State government to ensure that food grains were distributed to all eligible card-holders without any kind of mismanagement.

Advertising

Advertising

The statement was filed in response to a writ petition field by the All Kerala Retail Ration Dealers’ Association seeking to do away with the use of bio-metric authentication for card- holders who were availing of the card portability option.

The State government could not order manual mode of transaction, avoiding biometric authentication and the OTP system in the light of the specific directions of the Central government, the statement added.