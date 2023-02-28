Govt. opposes bail pleas of accused in BSNL coop. society scam

February 28, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The government opposed the bail pleas submitted by the accused in the BSNL Engineers’ Cooperative Society scam in a court here on Tuesday.

Objections were raised against the bail pleas submitted by Vellayani native K.V. Pradeep Kumar, who has been arrested in the case, and the anticipatory bail pleas of the other accused — K.V. Prasad Raj of Kumarapuram, Manoj Krishna of Medical College, Anil Kumar of Pathanamthitta and Minimol of Sreekaryam. The pleas were considered by the Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VI.

The court will pronounce its verdict on the anticipatory bail pleas on Wednesday and Pradeep Kumar’s bail plea on Thursday.