HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. opposes bail pleas of accused in BSNL coop. society scam

February 28, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The government opposed the bail pleas submitted by the accused in the BSNL Engineers’ Cooperative Society scam in a court here on Tuesday.

Objections were raised against the bail pleas submitted by Vellayani native K.V. Pradeep Kumar, who has been arrested in the case, and the anticipatory bail pleas of the other accused — K.V. Prasad Raj of Kumarapuram, Manoj Krishna of Medical College, Anil Kumar of Pathanamthitta and Minimol of Sreekaryam. The pleas were considered by the Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VI.

The court will pronounce its verdict on the anticipatory bail pleas on Wednesday and Pradeep Kumar’s bail plea on Thursday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.