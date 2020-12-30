Govt. open to people’sviable proposals: CM

Among suggestions at public interactions was a separate wing for AI

The State government will consider proposals that came up during public interactions, such as setting up a separate department and a Minister for promoting Artificial Intelligence (AI), putting up more public toilets, and exploring the possibility of developing medicines from the rain forests of the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Responding to the suggestions at an interaction here on Wednesday, Mr. Vijayan said viable proposals would be included in the election manifesto of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Water Olympics

While the suggestion regarding AI came from Muralee Thummarukudy, disaster management expert, writer K.L. Mohana Varma suggested organising a Water Olympics in Kerala by making good use of the wide network of rivers and waterbodies here.

Referring to the suggestion of Poet Balachandran Chullikad for the introduction of lessons on Left secular values in the school curriculum for strengthening the State’s secular credentials, the Chief Minister said time had come for reinforcing such values. Some sections of society were out with campaigns to spread hatred and discord among people, he said.

The high speed rail corridor project proposed by the State government would address the travel needs of people. Increasing the speed of the trains currently operating in the State was not a viable proposal, he said.

Expressing doubts over the feasibility of a proposal for the State to come up with its own industrial policy, Mr. Vijayan said the more industrial parks needed to be established.

The suggestion for opening shared work spaces at local bodies for accommodating those who returned to the State following the COVID 19 lockdown would be put up for discussions, he said.

‘No’ to new district

The Chief Minister turned down the suggestion for creating a new district in the State with Muvattupuzha as its headquarters. Earlier, Mr. Vijayan made a detailed presentation on the achievements of the State government. The Kerala government would ensure development and social justice to all, he said.

Those who presented suggestions at the meeting include writer N.S. Madhavan, doctor Jose Chacko Periyapuram, Swami Shivaswaroopananda, Bishop Mar Gregarious, Bishop Theodosius, hotelier Jose Dominic, K. Harikumar, Managing Director, Travancore Cochin Chemicals, Deepak L. Aswani of FICCI, former judge Narayana Kurup and CUSAT Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodanan.