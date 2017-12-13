Govt on a developmentholiday: Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is on a development holiday as a result of the serious financial crisis it is facing.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Chennithala said the financial crunch was so grave that funds were available barely to pay salaries and pensions. The treasuries were open only to meet the day-to-day expenses of the State.

Giving the Plan performance of various departments, he said the options of going in for market borrowings to meet the current expenditure were bleak. The current financial crisis was a result of the inefficiency of the Finance Minister, coupled with unnecessary expenditure. The situation had come to such a pass that the Cultural Affairs Minister had to turn against his colleague, he said.

Mr. Chennithala said the Goods and Services Tax had turned out to be a bad preposition despite Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac’s exuberance over the benefits it would bring to the State.

Under the VAT regime, the State got ₹1,400 crore as commercial tax, but under the GST, it stood to suffer a ₹400 crore loss. The shortfall in Plan implementation was serious because the financial year would soon come to an end, he said.

Mr. Chennithala came out against the alleged moves of the State government to raise the pension age to 58. He attributed this move to the double standards practised by the CPI(M) of opposing raising pension age when it was in Opposition and trying to implement it on the sly when it was in power.

With regard to Ockhi relief and rehabilitation, the Opposition leader said work on this was on a slow pace. Other than the ₹2,000 a day dole promised by the government, the rest of the compensation package was yet to reach the beneficiaries. He criticised the State government for its failure to come up with the exact figures of those dead and missing in the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi.

He wanted the State government to take the leaders of the coastal communities into confidence before finalising their rehabilitation package. The UDF would stick to its stand that the Ockhi disaster should be declared a national calamity, he said.

Mr. Chennithala said the UDF’s one-month-long Padayorukkam campaign was a big success because it gave a new energy and confidence to the workers. The one crore signatures collected during the campaign would be displayed in a separate programme to be held soon.