Govt. okays proposals for 5.74 lakh tap connections under JJM

The State government has cleared proposals for providing 5.74 lakh more tap connections at a cost of ₹7,652.87 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The connections are to be provided in 2022-23 under the JJM, a Centrally assisted initiative for equipping all rural households with functional household tap connections (FHTC) by 2024.

The proposals have been cleared on the basis of a recommendation by the State Water and Sanitation Committee (SWSM) that oversees the implementation of the JJM in the State.

These schemes also form part of a batch of proposals reworked after panchayats, which contribute towards the implementation expenses, frowned at the costs that reportedly were on the higher side.

In December last year, the State-level scheme sanctioning committee (SLSSC) had cleared proposals submitted by the district water and sanitation missions for providing 17.70 lakh connections at a cost of ₹21,897.61 crore.

In January this year, the SWSM apex committee gave the go-ahead for 11.51 lakh connections at a cost of ₹13,090.88 crore. The remaining proposals for 6.19 lakh connections were set aside for a reappraisal over the question of cost. The SWSM has now cleared proposals for the 5.74 lakh connections from this batch.