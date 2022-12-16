Govt. offices told to implement biometric punching system before January 1

  1. EPaper
December 16, 2022 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary V. P. Joy has directed State government offices to introduce the biometric punching system before January 1.

Collectorates, directorates and offices of department heads should introduce biometric punching system and link it with the SPARK software before January 1, a government statement on Friday said.

Department heads have been asked to ensure that the directive is implemented in a time-bound manner. An officer of the rank of Additional/Joint Secretary will be assigned to monitor the punching in every office.

The implementation of the system will be reviewed at the monthly meeting of department secretaries chaired by the Chief Secretary.

