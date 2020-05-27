Govt. offices to function with 50% staff

All government offices will have to function with 50% personnel on the rolls even if they come under the COVID-19 hospots.

Offices located in the hotspots have been asked to function with limited staff hailing from the same district. All offices and institutions involved in the COVID-19 related awareness and other works will function as usual.

Except in hotspots, 50% of the personnel will have to report for work in government offices, said the detailed guidelines issued on Wednesday. In essential services, all personnel will have to attend office daily.

The District Collectors have been asked to make available KSRTC buses for those stranded to return to their work place. The fuel cost will be met by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and employees will have to pay for bus tickets.

Those who are unable to come back have been asked to report to the respective District Collectors and continue there till further orders. The service of such personnel will be utilised for works related to the pandemic and to the needy local self-government institutions.

The police have been asked to issue travel passes to the employees travelling to other districts once they produce the valid identity cards. Those employees having serious health issues, pregnant woman, those having children below five years, physically challenged, and parents of the physically and mentally challenged will be exempted from duty.

For e-file processing, employees have been asked to take steps through the head of departments for securing virtual private network (VPN) connectivity. The head of departments have been asked to monitor the e-files.

The head of departments have also been asked to ensure that the procedures of ‘Break the Chain’ and other COVID-19 preventive steps are followed in public places and office premises.