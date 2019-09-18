Govt. unlikely to oppose CBI probe in Balabhaskar case

The State government on Wednesday weighed whether it should rope in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to reinvestigate the death of violinist Balabhaskar in a controversial car accident here in 2018.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera had reviewed the case recently and heard the musician’s kin who had expressed their dissatisfaction with the Crime Branch (CB) investigation.

No foul play

The CB had found no proof of any foul play or conspiracy in the death of the musician.

Officials said the government reckoned the CB probe to be exhaustive and diligent. However, they said the State was unlikely to oppose the family’s persistent demand for a CBI inquiry given the emotive nature of the issue and the popularity of the victim.

The scepticism aired by Balabhaskar’s relatives had spawned countless conspiracy theories, constraining the CB to verify most of them.

The arrest of two of the musician’s associates by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in connection with the smuggling of gold through the international airport here had added an element of mystery to the musician’s death.

Family’s demand

Balabhaskar’s family demanded a probe into his financial affairs and raised the possibility that the accused, Prakashan Thampi and Vishnu Somasundaram, both permanent fixtures in Balabhaskar’s music circuit, could have used his foreign tours as a cover for gold smuggling.

The CB found no such evidence. It also debunked the allegation that the duo was present near the spot where the accident had occurred and that there was a pilot car.

Investigators said fingerprints and serological evidence lifted from the scene of the collision had debunked the theory that the musician was at the wheel when the accident occurred early September 25 last.

Tyre tracks had indicated that the car had veered hard to the extreme right of the carriageway and dashed against a tree abutting the road.

The impact mortally injured Balabhaskar who died later at a private hospital on October 2. It also claimed the life of his two-year-old daughter. Balabhaskar’s wife Lakshmi and the driver of their car, Arjun, sustained severe injuries.

Forensic experts who reconstructed the accident concluded that Balabhaskar was lying prone in the rear seat at the time of the impact. His wife Lakshmi was riding shotgun along with their daughter and Arjun was at the wheel.

The CB learned from the automaker that the vehicle was travelling well above the legal speed limit when the crash occurred. The safety mechanisms, including two airbags in the front, had deployed, hinting that the passengers in the front were wearing seat belts.