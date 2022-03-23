Govt. nod to set up State Data Centre on DUK campus

The government has decided to accord administrative sanction for establishing a State Data Centre with hybrid cloud compatible and hyper-converged infrastructure on the campus of the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology (Digital University of Kerala or DUK). The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday resolved to set up the facility at an estimated cost of ₹25 crore.

The IT Mission would be provided a fund of ₹7 crore from the Skill Delivery Platform under the Kerala State IT Infrastructure to support the initial expenses of the project.

The meeting approved in principle, the expert committee’s recommendations on the Coastal Zone Management Plan. The panel was set up to scrutinise the draft plan and propose amendments.

It also approved the draft of the ordinance to amend the Kerala Local Self-Government institutions rules to create a common service.

The meeting decided to hand over five acres to the Agriculture department to set up a millet farm at Agaly village in Palakkad and appoint 1,500 surveyors and 3,200 helpers on contract basis for the digital resurvey of 1,550 villages.