Govt. nod to prosecute Jacob Thomas ahead of retirement

The Home Department on Thursday accorded sanction to prosecute Director General of Police Jacob Thomas on the charge of having committed criminal misconduct by wilfully concealing the acquisition of 50 acres of farmland in Tamil Nadu from the government.

A preliminary inquiry by the Crime Branch had found that Mr. Thomas had mentioned about the purchase in his service story published in 2017. However, the investment did not reflect in his annual property statement.

The agency concluded that Mr. Thomas had parked his "ill-gotten" wealth in the property. He had violated the provisions of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act. Moreover, Mr. Thomas was liable for criminal misconduct under Section 13 (1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. If found guilty, Mr. Thomas would face up to seven years of imprisonment and fine.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Vishwas Mehta said in his order that the government had examined the matter in detail. He accorded sanction to Director General, Crime Branch, to register a case against Mr. Thomas and entrust the investigation to Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Sources close to Mr. Thomas described the move as an act of political vengeance. They said the Crime Branch had overstepped its jurisdiction. It had no right to investigate a property transaction in Tamil Nadu. Moreover, the Income Tax Department had probed the matter and found no foul play. Furthermore, the government was irked by Mr. Thomas's candid observations about its shortfalls.

Mr. Thomas is the senior-most ranking IPS officer in Kerala. He is currently Chairman and Managing Director, Metal Industries Ltd., Shoranur. Once reckoned a blue-eyed boy of the government, Mr. Thomas was shunted out of the VACB and later passed over for the post of State Police Chief. He is due for retirement in May.