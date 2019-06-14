Govt. nod for Snehitha gender help desk

The government has issued orders giving approval for the Snehitha gender help desk project that extends support to women and children who face crimes, including domestic violence.

Snehitha intervenes in various issued faced by women and children who face crime and provided them them necessary legal, emotional, and social support round the clock.

The government’s approval for the project and detailed guidelines comes on a request by Kudumbashree Executive Director Harikishore S.

Snehitha works in close coordination with other departments such as Women and Child Development and the police to address the problems. Besides counselling for those who come to Snehitha and legal support, short-stay facility is also offered if their safety is under threat. Women travelling alone at night or those travelling in connection with jobs or examinations can also put up at the short-stay home.

It assures services of government and other agencies to ensure the livelihood and safety of those who experience crime.

Snehitha conducts awareness programmes to prevent crimes against women and children.

As per the guidelines, all Snehitha centres have five caregivers, two counsellors, two security personnel, caretaker, and office assistant.

Snehitha was launched in 2013 as part of Kudumbashree’s women empowerment mandate. In 2017-18, it was extended to all districts.